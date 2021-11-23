Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

