Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.40. 2,165,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,158,520. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $288.07 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

