Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $353,331,000 after purchasing an additional 477,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 630,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,070,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after acquiring an additional 436,525 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

