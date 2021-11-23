iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.84% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

EWA traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 69,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,714. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

