iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

QAT stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 450.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

