iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Position Boosted by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,081,000 after acquiring an additional 604,195 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 379,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 244,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after buying an additional 216,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,963,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.56. The stock had a trading volume of 117,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,911. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.63. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.