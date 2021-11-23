iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,375 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 473% compared to the average daily volume of 589 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 153,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TUR traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 36,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,932. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $30.09.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

