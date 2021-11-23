iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.7% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 26,022 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

DVY traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.45. 11,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,553. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

