iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 70,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,599,737 shares.The stock last traded at $110.44 and had previously closed at $110.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.