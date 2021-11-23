iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Raised by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 9,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $128.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,261. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

