iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 567,033 shares.The stock last traded at $114.09 and had previously closed at $114.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

