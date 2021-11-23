Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,147,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 174,295 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco comprises 4.0% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of Itaú Unibanco worth $37,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 731,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 74,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 230,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,143,645. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $6.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

