J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of JBHT opened at $197.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.59. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $132.05 and a twelve month high of $202.71.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,507 shares of company stock worth $853,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

