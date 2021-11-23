J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Trading Up 5.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)’s share price was up 5.1% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $133.21 and last traded at $132.95. Approximately 28,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 930,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.44.

The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,349,000 after buying an additional 72,494 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,026,000 after acquiring an additional 78,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

