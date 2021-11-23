Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.640-$4.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,927. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.26.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.