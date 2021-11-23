Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JACK. Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JACK traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,821. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.75. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

