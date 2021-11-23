Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.96. 89,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,194. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.25 and a 200-day moving average of $223.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

