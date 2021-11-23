Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $6.03 on Tuesday, hitting $302.34. 12,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.19 and its 200 day moving average is $302.05. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.53 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.