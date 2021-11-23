Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $12.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after buying an additional 43,357 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.22. 27,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,208. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.31 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

