Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Position Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 512,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 116,738 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

VNLA stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06.

