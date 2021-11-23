Jeff Mccombs Sells 935 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $39,466.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $64.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

