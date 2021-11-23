Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DTC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

DTC opened at $17.61 on Monday. Solo Brands has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

