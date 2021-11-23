Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HGV. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

NYSE:HGV opened at $52.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.04 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

