Jetcoin (JET) Achieves Market Cap of $537,527.21

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $537,527.21 and $118,260.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00047189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.01 or 0.00230297 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00087977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Jetcoin

JET is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

