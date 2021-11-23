JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 383 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.94. 112,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $452.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $356.17 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.