JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 756 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

JNJ stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.09. 78,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,366. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $142.86 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

