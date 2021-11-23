JGP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after acquiring an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,620,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Public Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,819 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.62.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $330.61. 372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

