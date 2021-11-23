JGP Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX remained flat at $$245.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.85 and a 200-day moving average of $246.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

