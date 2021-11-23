JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 39,403 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,403 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.20. 6,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

