JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 182.78% from the stock’s current price.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

