JOE (JOE) Hits Market Cap of $470.91 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, JOE has traded up 48.2% against the dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $470.91 million and approximately $48.30 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00006927 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00069669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00073198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00090911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,125.30 or 0.07324004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,260.11 or 0.99883580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 120,703,377 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

