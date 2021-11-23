John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 66,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

