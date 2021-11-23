Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.88. 79,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,359. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

