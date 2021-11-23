Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.07. 138,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,044,366. The firm has a market cap of $418.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $142.86 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.