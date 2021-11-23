Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $166.94. The stock had a trading volume of 109,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.35 and its 200 day moving average is $158.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.