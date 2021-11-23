Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 8,455 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Global X FinTech ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,648,000 after acquiring an additional 39,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,567 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $19,343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 149,804 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 341,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,517 shares during the period.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FINX traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $45.33. 3,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,189. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $53.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.