Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $297,000 Stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INKM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,220,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,515. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $36.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71.

