Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.67. 15,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.54. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.