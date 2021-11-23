Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 197 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 148,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,966.7% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYLD traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.41. 1,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

