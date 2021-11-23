Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 245 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.67. The stock had a trading volume of 61,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,612. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

