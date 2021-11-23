JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to £171.90

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £170.90 ($223.28) to £171.90 ($224.59) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($235.17) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($235.00) to £171.35 ($223.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a £170 ($222.11) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £164.85 ($215.38).

FLTR opened at £113.75 ($148.62) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £19.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -273.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £139.04 and its 200-day moving average price is £135.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of £112.75 ($147.31) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

