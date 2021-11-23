JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 709,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $116,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,785,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $166.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $490.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

