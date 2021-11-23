JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.22% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 236.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 848,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 57,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.46. 22,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

