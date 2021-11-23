JUIICE Trading Up 89.4% This Week (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 93.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $273,884.62 and approximately $248.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JUIICE has traded up 89.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.56 or 0.00450175 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001368 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.36 or 0.01199035 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars.

