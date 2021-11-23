Julie A. Baron Buys 9,400 Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) insider Julie A. Baron bought 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,694.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TIG opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $19.57.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair lowered Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $23,064,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,940,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 743,949 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $5,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 49.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 335,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,164,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,808,000 after buying an additional 189,160 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.