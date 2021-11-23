Kainos Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 7.10 (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) declared a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,884 ($24.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,932.61. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNOS shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.06) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($21.95) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Tom Burnet purchased 13,865 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($23.57) per share, for a total transaction of £250,124.60 ($326,789.39). Also, insider Richard McCann sold 32,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,980 ($25.87), for a total value of £639,540 ($835,563.10).

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

