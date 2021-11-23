Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,419. Kamada has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $288.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

