Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.09. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,383,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 250,252 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

