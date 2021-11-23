Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 3,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,949,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

KPTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

The firm has a market cap of $568.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

