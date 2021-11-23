Kava (KAVA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $118.71 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $5.41 or 0.00009378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $766.41 million and $118.71 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 151,635,334 coins and its circulating supply is 141,697,835 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

